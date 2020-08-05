Newport, RI – As the Newport Historical Society and Rhode Island Historical Society embark on new ways to collaborate, the members of each society will have a unique opportunity. The two historical societies have agreed to give the other’s members their regular member discount on socially distanced walking tours for the month of August 2020.

Members of the RIHS can go on to the Newport History Tours website Newporthistorytours.org, to view tours, dates and times, then choose the “NHS Member” option at checkout to receive the 30% discount on each ticket. RIHS member cards will be checked at the time of the tour. Tours are offered Fridays and Saturdays through August at 11am. Tickets are $15 per person, $10 with the member, or military discount. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Regulations of staying 6 feet apart from anyone not in their “quaranteam” and face masks are required. Tours will be limited to 10 or less.

Members of the NHS can go to the RIHS tours page https://www.rihs.org/locations/walking-tours/ and choose the RIHS Member discount at checkout to receive the 30% discount on tickets. The RIHS is offering tours on Fridays and Saturdays at 10am; the tour runs about 45 minutes. General admission price is $12 per person (18+ years old); $8 for RIHS members; $6 for children 10-17; free for children under 10. A maximum of 6 people per group, preferably with folks booking in friend-groups/pods.

In the recent past, the NHS and RIHS have collaborated on joint programming, especially with the History Space initiative of the NHS. Looking ahead, the two Societies are planning a joint scholarly journal on Women’s History to celebrate 100 years of suffrage and plans are being prepared for an online Rhode Island History website as a joint initiative.