Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend announced recently that she will host host her 31st “Talks with Terri” with special guest Senator Jack Reed, this Wednesday, August 19th starting at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom.

The major topic of discussion will be COVID relief legislation.

Rep Cortvriend asks participants to bring their questions and a cup of coffee of tea and join in the conversation. Questions may also be submitted in advance during registration.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive a zoom link to participate. To register: https://forms.gle/TKPbLyPq1merYGWA8