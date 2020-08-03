Portsmouth, RI – Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend recently announced that she will host her 30th “Talks with Terri” with special guest Nellie Gorbea, RI Secretary of State, this Wednesday, August 5th starting at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom. The major topic of discussion will be Get #voteReadyRI – Voting in RI’s Sept 8th Primary and Nov 3rd General Elections.

Suggested questions and information include: What is the status of voting in RI for the 2020 September 8th Primary and the November 3rd General Elections? What are three options for voting safely and securely in RI? How to confirm that you are registered to vote. What are the deadlines to vote in the September 8th primary? How to request a mail ballot. What will election day look like? How to take a Virtual Tours of the State House? What is the status of the move of historical documents to their new home? What is NASSorg?

Rep Cortvriend asks participants to bring their questions and a cup of coffee of tea and join in the conversation. Questions may also be submitted in advance during registration.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive a zoom link to participate. To register: https://forms.gle/VdmCnwsfkntmhGbcA