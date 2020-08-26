As you may have heard, vinyl records have made in resurgence in recent years, after almost becoming obsolete in the digital world. Buying records is especially helpful these days as a source of revenue for artists who are unable to tour.

Record Store Day is an annual event that celebrates the vinyl record album every April. This year, however, due to the requirements of social distancing (and perhaps some keen marketing), RSD is spread out over three days with the first coming up on Saturday August 29th. (The next two “drop days” are September 26th and October 24th.)

You won’t find RSD vinyl at Target or Walmart – this event is strictly for smaller independent record stores. Several record stores around Rhode Island are participating including ‘In Your Ear’ Records in Warren. Owner Chris Zingg anticipates a busy, albeit socially distanced, day.

- Advertisement -

“What goes around, comes around,” he told us. “’In Your Ear’ has been in business for 38 years and during that time, we’ve never stopped selling records. While some things become extinct, records have always held on to a niche in the music market. It was inevitable that the LP format would makes a resurgence.”

Zingg believes that “the tactile experience of holding a record, the artistic cover work and a digestible playing time of 30-40 minutes” makes vinyl a superior format. He added, “everyone has fun and enjoys the camaraderie of shopping side by side with other music lovers. It’s a real scene! At our store, we put almost everything on sale that day to make it much more special.”

RSD is a good day to find rare album releases. Several stores in the region participate and its worth hitting as many as possible as they don’t all stock the same releases. They include Vinyl Guru in Newport, Olympic Records in Providence and Newbury Comics statewide. Visit recordstoreday.com for further details.