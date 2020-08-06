Portsmouth, RI – On August 11, the Portsmouth Town Council will houst a regular Town Council Meeting.

This meeting will be live-streamed on the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service.

The public meeting will begin at 6:00 PM, at which time the Council may vote to meet in Executive Session. Any such Executive Session will not be streamed to the public. At 7:00 PM, the Council will reconvene in public session. Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.