This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Walter passed away peacefully at home on Friday August 7, 2020. Born in Lancaster PA on Valentine’s Day 1932, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Hannum) Martin and brother to 6 siblings.

Walter was a proud graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point where he met his loving wife Rita, of 58 years. He graduated 6th in the class of 1954 and completed the Ranger Course at Fort Benning, GA.

He is survived by his four loving daughters, Janice, Barbara. Laura and Lisa, six cherished grandchildren, Geoffrey, James, Martin, Margaret, Connor and Carly, and four adored great grandchildren Gabriel, Winifred, Sullivan and Seamus. Walter is predeceased by his loving wife Rita and their only son Billy.

A private graveside ceremony will be held to honor a man who lived a life of integrity. He was a kind, generous, fair, respectful, and honest man, who was forever dedicated to his family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Jimmy Fund in his honor at www.jimmyfund.org