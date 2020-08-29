If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Timothy M. McBride of Bristol, Rhode Island, died on August 26, 2020.

He was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, on May 10, 1946 to Lucille (McBride) Weibel and John P. McBride. Tim graduated from Teaneck High School in 1964 and went on to Providence College, where he met his wife of 51 years, Suzanne (Gaudet) McBride. During college, Tim worked at the radio stations WDOM and WJAR in Providence, inspiring an early career in communications and public television that took him and Suzanne to Richmond, Virginia, and then Buffalo, New York. In 1979, he and Suzanne moved their young family back to Teaneck so he could take over his father’s oven manufacturing business, shifting gears and becoming an industrial engineer. He and his wife retired to Bristol, Rhode Island, in 2016, where Tim graciously braved the debilitating symptoms of Primary Lateral Sclerosis, a neuro-degenerative disease.

Known for his blond handlebar mustache and his twinkling blue eyes, Tim possessed a deep curiosity for, and understanding of, the way things work. From the construction of a heating coil to the theory of spacetime continuum, you could “ask Dad” anything. He will be remembered for his love of music, his outstanding sense of humor, and his unique ability to make even the most stoic of babies crack a smile.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Lucille, and his brother John P. McBride II. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his brother Greg and Audrey McBride; his sister-in-law, Tam McBride; his three children, Michael McBride, Stephanie (McBride) Vanamee, and Meredith McBride; and five adoring grandchildren, Kieran, Eleanor, Rosemary, Wyatt, and Graham. The family will be having a private service due to COVID-19 restrictions and kindly asks for donations to Compassionate Care ALS, the wonderful organization that supported them throughout the duration of his illness.