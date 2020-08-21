This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Timothy K. Casey, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2020 following a long battle with mesothelioma. Born January 12, 1952 in Newport, he was a son of the late James P. and Audrey J. Casey. Tim was raised and lived much of his life in Newport and attended Cluny School, De La Salle Academy and URI. Tim’s life took many turns as he explored avenues of interest, including a summer in Alaska while in college, and a visit to India while in his early 20s.



In his younger years he worked in various shipyards on Aquidneck Island. After his marriage Tim worked for years in hotel management in Ohio, Washington DC and Newport. After leaving that career he worked for several nonprofit family-centered organizations. He was generous and kind and committed to helping anyone he could. Following his retirement, he spent years providing gentle loving care for his aging parents, for which his family is forever grateful.



Tim’s hobbies included music and photography. He especially enjoyed photographing yachts and the activity around Newport Harbor and on Narragansett Bay. He had a quirky sense of humor and an unconventional, interesting personality. He was open-hearted and open-minded, a loving soul with a big heart. He always had the spirit of childhood in him. The greatest loves in his life were his children and grandchildren.



He is predeceased by his parents, and his son Sean P. Casey.

He is survived by his children Kevin A. Casey (Angela) of Richmond, VA, Rebecca L. Casey of Dublin, OH, Marlow of Boston, MA and Grace A. Casey of Pembroke, MA. His five grandchildren; Jackson (Selena), Andrew, Lucy, Adriana and Fiona. He is also survived by his siblings Stephen Casey (Sally), Martin Casey (Martha), Barbara O’Donnell (Timothy), Susan Jorgensen (David), Bernadette Griffin (John), Cecilia Humphrey (Leslie), Monica Chihara (Walter), Philip Casey (Lora), Anne Magnan (Brian), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, their children, and his best and oldest friend, Brian Stocklin of Orange, CT.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Southcoast Hospice, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02716 or Parent Support Network of RI, 535 Centreville Road, #202, Warwick, RI 02886.