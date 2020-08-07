Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Shirley Araujo, 71, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on August 2, 2020, at Newport Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born, December 11, 1948, in Newport, RI to the late Francis Aguiar and the late Shirley Frazier (Cochran).

Shirley is survived by her children; Theresa Bunch of Newport, Roxanne Morin of Taunton, MA, Reliance Bunch, of Franklin, MA and Ronald Bunch, of Arlington, WA. She is also survived by her Grandchildren: Christopher Reed, Timothy Bunch, Robert Bunch, Derek Butler, Jasmine Valdes, Kyra Bunch, Destiny Bunch and Syncere Bunch. She was an awesome “Memaw” to Leilani Ferguson and Sicily Bunch. She is also survived by her siblings; Roger Aguiar, James Aguiar, and Marion Aguiar. She is preceded in death by her sister Susan L. Stroup and her brother Frank Aguiar. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Shirley enjoyed her “Coffee Hour” with her niece Shirelle Stroup and her friends at the AHEPA apartment where she resided. She enjoyed her online games and her many friends she met while playing the games. She also enjoyed her lunch dates at Flo’s with her daughter Roxanne and her weekly shopping trips with her daughter Theresa.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 12-3pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport. A Memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 3pm. Due to Health Department regulations regarding COVID19, social distancing may still be observed, and occupancy restrictions may apply.

Burial will be private.