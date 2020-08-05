This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Ralph Michael DiMarzo, 68, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, unexpectedly at home.

Ralph was born on October 20, 1951, in Newport, RI, to the late Stephen DiMarzo and the late Nancy (Flint) DiMarzo.

He was a graduate of Rogers High School and worked for the city of Newport, Shaws, and Jai Alai. He loved music, spending time by the water, fishing, dogs, birds, storms and nature, but loved nothing more than cooking and eating with his children and grandchildren. Ralph will be dearly missed by all who knew him, particularly his “sisters” at the Harbor House.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Danielle Medeiros of Newport, and his son, Shawn Medeiros and daughter-in-law Kim Jordan of Newport, his brothers, Stephen DiMarzo, Jeffrey DiMarzo, Michael DiMarzo, and Robert DiMarzo, and his grandchildren, Shyreal Evans, Ty Medeiros, Kaliyah Medeiros, and Kaiden Medeiros.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Peter DiMarzo.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

His funeral service on Saturday will be private.