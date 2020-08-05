This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Mary Louise Totas, 86, of Newport, RI passed away on Friday, July 31,2020.

She was born in Bradford, Vermont on December,16, 1933, daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Davis) Totas. She attended elementary schools and graduated from Bradford Academy in 1951. Mary went on to attend nurses training at the old Heaton Hospital in Montpelier, Vermont graduating in 1955.

She moved to New York City working in various hospitals. She attended Columbia and Hofstra Universities to achieve a degree as a nurse anesthetist. After a forty-year career she retired in 2009 from Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester in New Rochelle, NY.

After retirement, Mary moved from Rye, NY to her home in Newport, RI. During her retirement she spent several years as a teacher for English as a Second Language. She enjoyed birdwatching and looking at the boats from her home on Brenton Cove. She also loved cooking and trying new recipes. Mary was an animal lover caring for cats, birds and bunny over the years but especially bonded with her adorable Bichons, Samantha, and Reilly. Her home was always open to any visitors. She was an incredibly caring and giving person and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, brother Paul Totas and sisters Catherine Rubeor and Dorothy Johnson.

She is survived by her very dear and forever friend, Marilyn Ogden of Newport, sisters, Alice White of Agawam MA and Elaine Stark of Wilder, Vermont. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11 at 8:30 am at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. A graveside service will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Due to the current restrictions, guests will be allowed into the funeral home and the church as space allows, masks and social distancing are required.