This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Keith G. Dowty, born May 27, 1954, passed away on August 16, 2020, surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Gordon E. Dowty and the late Lorraine (Dowty) Del Piano.

Keith grew up in Portsmouth, RI and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1972. As a young boy he was always a very hard worker and contributed to home improvement projects with his father. As a young man he also began to work at his father’s moving company and continued this commitment for many years alongside his brother Gordon, Jr. Growing up he always had an interest in mid-western and Native American culture which led him to explore the United States and its natural landmarks and people. While traveling in the west, he worked and drove carriers for major moving companies. During this time, he especially found great pride in having the opportunity to work on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline during the 1970’s.

Keith returned home to Rhode Island after a decade of traveling, living, and exploring out west to be closer to family. Once settled, he began working for Wicks Nursery in Middletown and continued in this service for well over 20 years. He found himself back at home again and enjoyed planting trees, shrubs, and traveling to farmers markets. He was always planting vegetables and harvesting them for the summer and fall seasons. He loved working in this industry, gained many skills, and made close friends during this time.

Keith was a good friend, had a sense of humor and enjoyed fishing and hunting dearly in his off time. He loved animals and all that nature had to offer. One of his favorite pastimes was visiting yard sales and flea markets with his brother, Gordon, Jr. They searched for old treasures and nostalgic items from his childhood that he would always display proudly around his home. He was an old soul and loved old movies, especially from the 1930’s and 1940’s. When watching old movies with him, he would often point out a telephone or a piece of furniture and explain how great items were made back then because of the time and materials used to create them. He had a deep appreciation for Western films, Native American art, and for the older and slower paces of life. His nature guided his close family and friends in slowing down to appreciate the natural and old treasures in the world around them.

For those that knew Keith well, he was a kind, generous, and a very caring man who had a big heart. He was the kind of man that would hold doors open for the person behind him, and help others shovel snow. He always did the little things that were actually really very big to the many people that he was close to throughout his life. He would often share extra food and vegetables for his friends and family and tell them to take what they needed. He was a thoughtful person, brother, uncle, and friend who will be sadly missed.

Keith leaves behind a sister Deborah (Dowty) Murphy and her husband Michael Murphy and a brother Gordon Dowty, Jr. Keith was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl (Dowty) Sajjad in 2013. He will be fondly remembered by his niece Kimberlee, her husband Brian and two great nieces Olivia and Sofia. He is also survived by a nephew Charles and a great nephew Andrew. He also leaves behind a dear Uncle Gary and Aunt Ida, along with his cousins Colleen and Gary, Jr. Keith will also be fondly missed by a beloved Aunt Claudette and her husband Michael who both reside in Florida.

Funeral services for Keith will be held on Saturday, August 29th, at 9:30 AM, at Jesus Saviour Catholic Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. A private service will follow at the North Burial Ground in Bristol, RI.

The family wishes to thank all of those who took care of Keith, starting with Southcoast Visiting Nurse and Hospice Association. The nurses and staff were all so caring and words cannot express how thankful the family is for their kindness and support during this time.

In memory and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southcoast Visiting Nurse Hospice Association, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719, or to the Three Angels Fund, P.O Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842.