This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Jack F. Appleby, Jr., 64, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on August 19, 2020, in Providence.

Jack was born on December 13, 1955, in Newport, RI, to the late Jack F. Appleby, Sr. and the late Rita D. (Lafleur) Appleby.

Jack loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed going shopping and out to eat with his parents, sister and nieces. One of Jack’s favorite holidays was Christmas. Jack loved decorating for Christmas and always brought holiday joy to the group home where he lived. Jack always brought an abundance of laughter and heart with him everywhere he went. His family will greatly cherish the memories they have of him.

Jack was determined to do things his way and put up a good fight with his journey of living with cancer.

Jack is survived by his sister, Deborah Drake and her husband Paul of Bristol, RI, his nieces Jennifer, and Amy.

His funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11:00AM, in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. His burial will follow at the Newport Memorial Park in Middletown.

Special thanks to the staff at Hope Health for your patience and taking good care of Jack, it is very appreciated.

Special thanks to the staff and house members at the Anita Jackson House for being a family to Jack and taking care of him.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: American Cancer Society