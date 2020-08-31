If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Frances S. Toti, 83, of Westerly, Rhode Island, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on August 16, 2020.

Fran was born in Providence, RI to the late Frank Anargiro and America (Restante) Anargiro. She was the wife of the late Benedetto A. Toti.

Her love for everything Italian was immeasurable! She loved visiting Italy, as she did many times, with her husband and friends. She loved antiquing and collecting depression glass. Fran was a member of The Italian American Historical Society and their genealogy group; she loved genealogy and helped many people with their ancestry. She received her dual citizenship in 2016 of which she was very proud!

Fran enjoyed baking for every occasion, from cookies to lemon squares, chocolate whoopie pies and the most amazing apple pies… all from scratch! She adored her children, as well as her grandchildren and grand dogs too! She was so excited when she became a great-grandmother. She had many wonderful friends from every aspect of her life. She will be missed terribly!

Fran is survived by her children, Alan Toti and his wife Karen of Portsmouth, Frank Toti of Wakefield, Marisa Daniels and husband Sean of Charlestown. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jessica and her husband Tom Rider of Bristol, Kelsey Toti and fiancé Jessie Jefferds of Bristol, her great-granddaughter Maeve, her sister Angela Fortin and husband Greg of Cranston, and her nephew Jamie Fortin of Cranston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benedetto A. Toti, her grandson, Cross B. Toti, and her parents, Frank and America Anargiro.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the imPOSSIBLE Dream, 575 Centerville Road, Warwick, RI 02886.