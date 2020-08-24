This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Sullivan, 92, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Middletown, RI) passed away on August 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

She was the only child born to the late Albert Green and Elizabeth (Herbert) Green on April 11, 1928 in Newport, RI.

Betty was a native Newporter, born and raised there. She married the love of her life, Paul J. Sullivan, in Newport, together they celebrated over 42 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in August 1993. She retired from the federal government as a telephone operator supervisor at the Newport Naval Base.

She was actively involved for many years with First Presbyterian Church in Newport. She was a Deacon, assisting in the soup kitchen, and wherever else she was needed. Her hobbies included knitting, in which she made many hats for newborn infants at the local hospital, and for her family. She made her granddaughter’s entire college basketball team hats. She enjoyed vacationing with her family to the White Mountains in NH. She had many travel destinations to include Ireland, Portugal and London. She loved the beaches and spent many summers taking her children to the beach daily and enjoyed taking walks on Second Beach. She was health conscious and continued to exercise by going to swim classes and water aerobics. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Christopher Sullivan (Rosanne) of Middletown and Elizabeth “Beth” Stauff of California, MD; her grandchildren: Meghan Quigley (Luke) of Franklin, MA, Sean Sullivan of Portsmouth, NH, Kelsey Guthrie (Travis) of Severna Park, MD, and Kristen Deason (Jake) of Pooler, GA; her great-grandchildren: Neave Quigley, Neila Quigley, and Patrick Quigley; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett Street, Newport, RI. Interment will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, Middletown.

