This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Eleanor (Becker) Davis, age 93, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at home in her husband’s arms on August 13, 2020. Eleanor was born in Schenectady, NY to Gridley A. Becker and Carrie (Long) Becker. She graduated from Bryant College and remained in RI with her marriage to Owen Michael Bannon. They began a family and lived in Warwick and built with her husband the Bannon Tile Distributors Inc. Eleanor was a founding member of the Central Adult Daycare program in Warwick, an early Alzheimers support program. She was also a volunteer at Kent County Hospital for over 35 years, and served as the Hospital Auxiliary President. Through her time at the hospital, she soon became involved in the RI Chapter of the American Red Cross where she became instrumental in their fundraising and development programs and served on their Board of Directors. Eleanor enjoyed organizing the black tie galas and was at ease connecting dignitaries and donors at these events.

She worked for many years as a Realtor for JW Riker Real Estate in East Greenwich. Eleanor was a member of the Wickford Baptist Church, where she was in the church choir and lead soloist. In her free time, she enjoyed playing the piano and singing, and was known to organize the neighborhood children into impromptu concerts or holiday caroling. In retirement, she enjoyed several years in Ft. Myers, Florida. Throughout her life, people sought her out for advice, counseling, and support, from her children and their friends, to peers through volunteer work.

Eleanor is survived by her husband Herbert Davis of Middletown, her children David Bannon of North Kingstown, Laurie Bucci of Jamestown, and Dr. Michael Bannon of Dallas, TX. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Janet Prater and her husbands Owen Michael Bannon and John F. Reardon.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00-5:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, with a graveside service at 11:00am in the Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, Turner and Wyatt Road, Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to the Wickford Baptist Church, 34 Main Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com