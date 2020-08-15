This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Duncan M. Wilkey Jr., 89, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on August 13, 2020. Duncan was born in Fall River, MA to the late Duncan M. Wilkey Sr. and Eliza (Hall) Wilkey. Duncan was the husband to Helen Wilkey for 63 years.

Duncan grew up in Portsmouth, RI and graduated from Rogers High School in 1951. Upon graduating Duncan enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, serving from 1951 – 1955. After returning to Portsmouth Duncan began a long career as a Fireman – first with the Town of Portsmouth for 10 years and then with the US Naval Station Fire Department for 20 years. Duncan drove a school bus for the Town of Portsmouth for many years after his retirement from the Fire Department and thoroughly enjoyed the many children he picked up and dropped off each day.

In addition to his wife, Duncan is survived by his niece Donna (Stratford) Connolly of South Windsor, CT and his nephews Dana Wilkey of Tiverton, RI, William Stratford of Manchester, CT, James Stratford of Portsmouth, RI and John Stratford of Middletown, RI.

He was preceded in death by his brother Douglas Wilkey.

Services will be private.