Dorothy “Dottie” (Kelly) Sullivan Arruda, 86, of Portsmouth died after a brief illness on August 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 22, 1934, in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Vincent J. and Dorothy (Sullivan) Kelly.

Dottie graduated from the former Union Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. After raising her five children in Portsmouth, she began a 20-year career working as a registered nurse for the Newport Hospital, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Legion of Mary at St. Barnabas Church and the Alpha Sigma MU Honor Society of Nurses.

Dottie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, community volunteer, and friend who always put others before herself. She maintained her independence and was enviably strong in spirit until her final days.

She is survived by her children, John J. Sullivan (Shirley) of Apollo Beach, FL, Peter T. Sullivan of Warwick, RI, Michael J. Sullivan (Susan) of Swansea, MA, Ann Marie Kidd and Mary L. Surber (Jim) of Portsmouth, RI, her brother John L. Kelly of Spring Lake, MI, five grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her sister Mary Katherine and Her brother Vincent.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10:00am, in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Barnabas Church or St. Barnabas Giving Hope and Help Ministry.