This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Deanne passed of a non-Covid related disease in Mesa, AZ on July 26, 2020. She fought valiantly to overcome her illness but was unable to recover.

Like a shooting star, she flashed across our universe and is gone. Her brilliant smile, infectious laugh, ready wit, sharp intelligence, kind heart and generous spirit attracted others to her from the time she was old enough to smile. Dee loved to laugh. She loved to dance. She loved hanging with her friends, many of whom were friends from elementary school. She loved the many cats she had and the little dog she rescued in Phoenix. She performed at improvisational comedy clubs in AZ. Design was her passion and she reimagined every space she walked into.

Deanne was born in Newport, RI on July 6, 1971. She attended Portsmouth public Schools graduating from Portsmouth High School in 1989. She went on to earn an Associate’s Degree in Interior Design from the New England Institute of Technology.

She was employed by JC Penney as a Visual Merchandiser and Sales Associate and was a server at numerous restaurants on Aquidneck Island. She worked at Judd Brown in Providence for a short while. After moving to Arizona, she worked at La-z-Boy Furniture, JC Penney and as a server in several restaurants in the Phoenix area.

Deanne is survived by her mother Nancy Dee (Sinnott) Crawford, her father, James M. Crawford, Portsmouth, RI, her brother Brian E. Crawford, his wife Nicole (Tarpey) Crawford and niece, Olivia Mary Ellen Crawford, Rocky Hill, CT. Also, Uncle William T. Sinnott, Middletown, RI, Aunt Klara Louise Sinnott Pedersen, Tiverton, RI, Uncle James Sinnott and Aunt Mary (Brown) Sinnott, Middletown, RI, Uncle Richard Sinnott and Aunt Dorothy (Baker) Sinnott, Portsmouth and Aunt Carol (Thireault) Sinnott, Washington, DC. Also, Aunt Dianne Barnett and husband Barry of New Lenox. IL, and Uncle Patrick Crawford and wife Maryanne of Plainfield, IL; cousins Nancy Sinnott Coolidge (ND), Karen Sinnott Nekrasz (TX), Krista Sinnott Sherman (MA), Katie Sinnott (MA), Myra Beatrix Sinnott (DC), Ashley and Alison Sinnott and others. She was predeceased by her maternal and fraternal grandparents, Uncle David Sinnott, Aunt Shari Crawford, and cousin Colleen Sinnott.

A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the future.