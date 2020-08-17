This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Coralie R. Oliveira, 74, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 16, 2020 at the Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA.

Coralie was born in Clinton, MA. She was the wife of Richard T. Oliveira.

Coralie was an administrative assistant and government contractor for McLaughlin Research Corporations. She was an avid golfer and a member of Montaup Country Club for many years.

Coralie is survived by her husband, Richard Oliveira, her son, Dean Bassinder, her step-daughter Susan Oliveira, four brothers, Ronald Thomas, Jeffrey Thomas, Thurlow deHorsey, and Reed deHorsey, three sisters, Lucille Schrapf, Michele Pfaff, and Pam Perl. She also leaves five grandchildren, Preston Bassinder, Madeline Bassinder, Cole Bassinder, Chase Bassinder, and Theo Oliveira.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reed deHorsey II and Olive (Collins) deHorsey, her brother Brian Thomas, and her sister Terrille Bashaw.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI. A private prayer service will be held from 6:00-6:30 PM in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Lucy’s Hearth, 19 Valley Road, Middletown RI 02842.