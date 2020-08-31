If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

Arthur J. Vouté, 85, of South Salem NY, and Newport RI, passed away peacefully at his home in Newport on Thursday August 27, surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and wife of 55 years, Rosanne (O’Neill) Vouté. Arthur was the son of Arthur and Josephine Rolleston Vouté. He was raised in Riverdale, New York.

After graduating from Villanova University and Fordham Law School he began his career as a trial lawyer which lasted over fifty years. He was a founding partner of Vouté, Lohrfink, Magro & McAndrew in White Plains, NY. Arthur was passionate and dedicated in his craft. He had many professional distinctions and was most proud of being inducted into the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers.

The Catholic faith was a centerpiece of Arthur’s life and gave him comfort and purpose throughout his days.

As a young man, he enjoyed all sorts of sports. His life could have taken a different turn if his tryout as a pitcher for the NY Yankees had a different result! He also had a lifelong love of competitive handball. Art had an intense curiosity, represented in a wide range of intellectual interests. He always had a camera on-hand for special occasions, a harmonica in his pocket for a singalong, and you would often see him accompanied by one of his many beloved dogs. For anyone who knew Arthur well, his notorious sweet tooth drove him to ever more creative ways of sneaking cookies when his wife wasn’t looking, a credit to his intellect.

Arthur was blessed with a large, loving family and was never happier than when in their company. The Vouté home was always open to their children’s friends who needed a place to stay, creating a group of family friends who look to Art and Rosanne as second parents.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Rosanne, and three children, Aimée Lord (Thomas Thramann) of Middletown, RI, Kate Wright (James) of Jamestown, RI and Arthur “Chip” Vouté (Leigh) of Portsmouth, RI. He also leaves his beloved 12 grandchildren, Gavin, Cecelia, Blake, Brock, Matthew, Tabitha, Charlie, Redwood, Catharine, Luke, Jack, and Hudson. He will also be sorely missed by his beautiful sister, Kathleen Vouté MacDonald of Bronxville, NY.

He was preceded in death by his dynamic younger brother, William Vouté.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 10:00am at St.Barnabas Church in Portsmouth, RI. Burial will immediately follow at the South Salem Cemetery, South Salem, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, Ossining NY