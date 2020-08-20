This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Anne Stuebner Damon died on Wednesday, August 19 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on June 3, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA to Erwin A. and Frances Quinn Stuebner. She lived in Glendale, PA and attended the Baldwin School. As a teenager, her family moved to Kenilworth, Illinois where she attended and graduated from New Trier High School. Anne attended Smith College, achieving a Bachelor of Art in art history.

Upon graduation, Anne married Peter S. Damon and together they had three sons Kimball S. of Newport, John D. (Kathy) of Portsmouth and Peter S., Jr (Stacey) of Los Angeles. She had five grandchildren, Amanda, John and Katherine and Connor and Tristan.

After several moves around the country, Anne and Peter settled in Needham, Ma where Anne served as a Docent for the Jewett Art Museum of Wellesley College. Anne and a partner formed a small company called Boston Tours giving art and architectural visits to Greater Boston landmarks. Moving to Middletown, RI, in 1982, the company then focused on similar tours of Newport.

Active in Newport County not-for-profits, Anne became President of the Friends of the Norman Bird Sanctuary, a Trustee of the Newport Art Museum, and a Trustee of the Aquidneck Land Trust. She chaired the campaigns for the acquisition of the Grey Craig property for the NBS and the campaign to restore the Griswold House for the Newport Art Museum.

Anne enjoyed skiing, hiking, tennis, carpet bowling and golf. She was an excellent bridge partner.

In addition to her three sons, their families and grandchildren, Anne leaves her husband of 62 years, Peter, her brother Erwin A. Stuebner, Jr. M.D., (Jane) of Williamstown, MA her sister, Mary Coonan of Mondragon, France, and numerous and widely scattered nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.

Due to the current conditions, visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral services will be private for family. A memorial celebration will be planned in the not too distant future.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne’s memory may be made to the Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840, or by visiting www.newportartmuseum.org/give