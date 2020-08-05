Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area. All jobs have been posted within the last seven days and are located within ten miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s *SIGN ON BONUS*
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- AAA Northeast – Call Center Representatives (Work From Home)
- Advance Auto Parts – Store delivery driver PT- Middletown, RI
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Server and Bartender
- Banana Republic – Brand Associate
- Bar ‘Cino – Server – Bar ‘Cino Newport
- Bay State Placement Services – Staff Development Coordinator
- Belle’s – Wait Staff/Server
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Produce Clerk Job
- Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Attendant
- Bowen’s Wharf Marina – Dockhand
- Boys Town – Business Manager / Assistant Controller
- Brahmin – Assistant Store Manager
- Brenton Hotel – Night Auditor
- Bright Ideas – Teacher Assistant
- C.R. England – Refrigerated Dedicated Truck Drivers – Deliver Food, Medicin…
- Chili’s – Host – Middletown Chili’s
- Clements’ Marketplace – Assistant Produce Manager
- Conanicut Marine Services – RETAIL SALESPERSON
- Designer Brands – Store Warehouse Lead Part-Time
- Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
- EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Float, Pre-K
- Embrace Home Loans – Underwriting Assistant
- EvereTech – DoD Administrative Assistant
- Forty 1 North – Busser/Barback/Food Runner
- Frazzleberries Country Store – Retail Sales and Merchandising
- Gas Lamp Grille – Head Doorman/Security
- Giusto – Hosts
- Greenleaf Compassion Center – Budtender
- Greystar – Community Manager
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Spa Receptionist
- ICI Services – Logistician III
- Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Launch Driver
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Assistant Tennis Professional
- Island Wellness – Wellness Associate
- Island Wine & Spirits – Closing Supervisor
- Jamestown Wine & Spirits – Liquor Store Clerk
- Johnny’s at the Atlantic Resort Newport – Host/Hostess/Servers
- Hammetts Hotel – Room Attendant/Housekeeping
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Housekeeping Room Attendant
- Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Homewood Suites by Hilton – Guest Room Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Room Service Server
- Janitech – Janitor and Cleaner
- JPS Construction & Design – Tile Apprentice
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Supply Chain Analyst
- Law Office of Michael C. Lima – Real Estate Paralegal/Title Prep
- Lifespan – Patient Access Representative
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Nomi Park Server
- Malee’s – Sales Associate
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
- Netsimco – Security Specialist
- Newport Biodiesel – Clean Energy Company
- Newport County YMCA – YMCA Learning Academy Instructors
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Hotel Group – Reservations Agent/Call Center
- Oceancliff I & II -= Resort hiring front desk, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Housemen etc
- Old Navy – Brand Associate
- Panera Bread – Cafe Associate-PT/FT
- Pizza Hollywood – Night and Weekend Delivery Drivers
- Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
- Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
- Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server/ Barista
- Ramada Middletown Hotel – Front Desk Associate
- RI Parking Co. – Parking Attendant
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
- Quality Inn & Suites – Night Auditor/Front Desk Clerk
- Safe Harbor Marina – Marine Technician
- Salve Regina University – Safety and Security Officer – Salve Regina University
- SAS Retail Services – PT Grocery Merchandisers – Days – Team 327
- Sherwin-Williams – Wholesale Product Specialist
- SHP Management Corp – Maintenance Tech/Cleaner – Festival Field
- Sightsailing – Retail Ticket Sales & Reservations Specialist
- Sinesia Karol – Retail Store Manager
- Sodexo – Barista – Starbucks – Salve Regina University
- Soft As A Grape – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
- Sole Desire – FULL & PART TIME – Sole Desire
- Solidifi – Funding Specialist
- Staples – Retail Sales Technology Associate
- St. Michael’s Country Day School – Extended Day Aide
- Starbucks – barista – Store# 07599, AQUIDNECK CENTRE
- The Home Depot – Customer Service Associate
- The John Clarke Retirement Center – Business Office Coordinator
- The Mooring – Line Cooks – The Mooring & The Smoke House *SIGN ON BONUS*
- The Newport Experience – Dishwasher
- The Simon Companies – Apartment Maintenance Professional
- The Smoke House – Delivery Drivers *$150.00/shift* – The Smoke House
- The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
- The Vanderbilt – Asstistant Server
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Guest Services Agent (a.k.a Way Setter)
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Service Associate
- Unknown – RETAIL SALES
- Unknown – Full Time Retail Fine Wine and Spirits
- Unknown – Carpenters helper / Laborer needed
- Unknown – Housecleaning – House manager
- Unknown – Project Coordinator/Accounting Clerk
- Unknown – Marketing Coordinator