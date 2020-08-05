Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area. All jobs have been posted within the last seven days and are located within ten miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s *SIGN ON BONUS*
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. AAA Northeast – Call Center Representatives (Work From Home)
  4. Advance Auto Parts – Store delivery driver PT- Middletown, RI
  5. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
  6. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Server and Bartender
  7. Banana Republic – Brand Associate
  8. Bar ‘Cino – Server – Bar ‘Cino Newport
  9. Bay State Placement Services – Staff Development Coordinator
  10. Belle’s – Wait Staff/Server
  11. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Produce Clerk Job
  12. Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Attendant
  13. Bowen’s Wharf Marina – Dockhand
  14. Boys Town – Business Manager / Assistant Controller
  15. Brahmin – Assistant Store Manager
  16. Brenton Hotel – Night Auditor
  17. Bright Ideas – Teacher Assistant
  18. C.R. England – Refrigerated Dedicated Truck Drivers – Deliver Food, Medicin…
  19. Chili’s – Host – Middletown Chili’s
  20. Clements’ Marketplace – Assistant Produce Manager
  21. Conanicut Marine Services – RETAIL SALESPERSON
  22. Designer Brands – Store Warehouse Lead Part-Time
  23. Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
  24. EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Float, Pre-K
  25. Embrace Home Loans – Underwriting Assistant
  26. EvereTech – DoD Administrative Assistant
  27. Forty 1 North – Busser/Barback/Food Runner
  28. Frazzleberries Country Store – Retail Sales and Merchandising
  29. Gas Lamp Grille – Head Doorman/Security
  30. Giusto – Hosts
  31. Greenleaf Compassion Center – Budtender
  32. Greystar – Community Manager
  33. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Spa Receptionist
  34. ICI Services – Logistician III
  35. Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Launch Driver
  36. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Assistant Tennis Professional
  37. Island Wellness – Wellness Associate
  38. Island Wine & Spirits – Closing Supervisor
  39. Jamestown Wine & Spirits – Liquor Store Clerk
  40. Johnny’s at the Atlantic Resort Newport – Host/Hostess/Servers
  41. Hammetts Hotel – Room Attendant/Housekeeping
  42. Hampton Inn & Suites – Housekeeping Room Attendant
  43. Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  44. Homewood Suites by Hilton – Guest Room Attendant
  45. Hotel Viking – Room Service Server
  46. Janitech – Janitor and Cleaner
  47. JPS Construction & Design – Tile Apprentice
  48. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Supply Chain Analyst
  49. Law Office of Michael C. Lima – Real Estate Paralegal/Title Prep
  50. Lifespan – Patient Access Representative
  51. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Nomi Park Server
  52. Malee’s – Sales Associate
  53. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES CLERK
  54. Netsimco – Security Specialist
  55. Newport Biodiesel – Clean Energy Company
  56. Newport County YMCA – YMCA Learning Academy Instructors
  57. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  58. Newport Hotel Group – Reservations Agent/Call Center
  59. Oceancliff I & II -=  Resort hiring front desk, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Housemen etc 
  60. Old Navy – Brand Associate
  61. Panera Bread – Cafe Associate-PT/FT
  62. Pizza Hollywood – Night and Weekend Delivery Drivers
  63. Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
  64. Point Wine & Spirits – Sales Associate
  65. Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server/ Barista
  66. Ramada Middletown Hotel – Front Desk Associate
  67. RI Parking Co. – Parking Attendant
  68. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
  69. Quality Inn & Suites – Night Auditor/Front Desk Clerk
  70. Safe Harbor Marina – Marine Technician
  71. Salve Regina University – Safety and Security Officer – Salve Regina University
  72. SAS Retail Services – PT Grocery Merchandisers – Days – Team 327
  73. Sherwin-Williams – Wholesale Product Specialist
  74. SHP Management Corp – Maintenance Tech/Cleaner – Festival Field
  75. Sightsailing – Retail Ticket Sales & Reservations Specialist
  76. Sinesia Karol – Retail Store Manager
  77. Sodexo – Barista – Starbucks – Salve Regina University
  78. Soft As A Grape – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
  79. Sole Desire – FULL & PART TIME – Sole Desire 
  80. Solidifi – Funding Specialist
  81. Staples – Retail Sales Technology Associate
  82. St. Michael’s Country Day School – Extended Day Aide
  83. Starbucks – barista – Store# 07599, AQUIDNECK CENTRE
  84. The Home Depot – Customer Service Associate
  85. The John Clarke Retirement Center – Business Office Coordinator
  86. The Mooring – Line Cooks – The Mooring & The Smoke House *SIGN ON BONUS* 
  87. The Newport Experience – Dishwasher
  88. The Simon Companies – Apartment Maintenance Professional
  89. The Smoke House – Delivery Drivers *$150.00/shift* – The Smoke House 
  90. The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
  91. The Vanderbilt – Asstistant Server
  92. The Wayfinder Hotel – Guest Services Agent (a.k.a Way Setter)
  93. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  94. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Service Associate
  95. Unknown – RETAIL SALES
  96. Unknown – Full Time Retail Fine Wine and Spirits
  97. Unknown – Carpenters helper / Laborer needed 
  98. Unknown – Housecleaning – House manager
  99. Unknown – Project Coordinator/Accounting Clerk 
  100. Unknown – Marketing Coordinator 
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR