Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s who’s hiring right now!
All jobs posted within the last seven days and are located within 5 miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital Setting
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Archbeauty Skin care – Front Desk Receptionist
- Bank Of America – Small Business Banker
- Bar ‘Cino – Servers & Hosts
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
- Becket Family of Services – Adult Home Care Providers Needed! ($60K/Client, Tax Free!)
- Belle’s at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard – Dishwasher
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cart Retriever Job
- Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants
- Chilis – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
- City Personnel – Clinical Medical Assistant
- Codac Behavioral Health – Mental Health Counselor ( 20 hours a week)
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- Del’s Lemonade of Newport – Del’s Lemonade
- Dunkin’ Donuts – Crew Member/Shift Leader
- EBCAP – Youth Career Specialist (EBCAP0741)
- Enterprise Holdings – Part Time Car Detailer
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Compliance and Program Coordinator, Lucy’s Hearth – 2175
- Fogarty Center – Home Health Aide
- Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member
- Forty 1 North – Maintenance Tech-Hospitality
- Garden and Landscapes – Landscape Laborer
- Giusto – Server, Bartender, Food Runner, Busser, Barback
- Go Wireless – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
- Greenstar Commercial Cleaning – Housekeeping
- Holiday Inn Express – Front Desk Associate
- Hotel Viking – Spa Receptionist
- Hunter Douglas – Independent Installer – HDIS
- Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Launch Driver
- International Manufacturing Services – MECP – Screen Dept
- Jackson Hewitt –Tax Preparer – Newport
- Janitech – General Cleaner
- JFA Security – 2nd shift security officer
- JoS.A.Bank- Retail Store Key Holder
- KFS – Community Support Worker
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Supply Chain Analyst
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Lifespan – Receptionist
- lululemon – Educator
- Malt – Wait Staff/Server Full or Part Time
- Mamma Luisa Restaurant – Server/ Wait staff
- Maxim Healthcare Group – Administrative Assistant – Part Tme
- Miller Scott Holbrook & Jackson – Real Estate Paralegal
- Mosaic North America – Mgr, Project II (Project Based)
- Motel 6 – Motel House keeper
- Navy Exchange Service Command – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
- Navy Federal Credit Union – Mortgage Loan Officer – Newport
- Netsimco – Security Office Specialist
- New England Authentic Eats – Team Member D’Angelo’s
- Newport Bay Club & Hotel – Front Desk Clerk
- Newport Blues Cafe – Bartender and Server
- Newport Chrysler-Doge-Jeep-Ram – Automotive Technicians Needed…$500 SIGNING BONUS!!!
- Newport Creamery – Hiring for Multiple Positions at Newport Creamery- Middletown
- Newport Hotel Group – Reservation Agent – Busy Call Center
- Newport Marriott – Maintenance Technician
- Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
- Newport Vineyards – Daytime Host/Hostess
- Pet Valu – Assistant Store Manager
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Portsmouth School Department – Custodians
- Precise Systems – Acquisition Logistician
- Quick Services – Administrative Assistant
- Ranahan Business consulting – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Raytheon Missiles & Defense – Material Program Manager
- Rent Sons – Odd Jobber – Helping Hand – $14/h + tips
- Research and Development Solutions – Program Analyst
- RI Parking – Hotel Valet
- Rite-Solutions – Computer Systems Analyst
- Rogers Corporation – Plant Controller
- Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Employment Specialist
- Santander Global External – Part Time Teller, Middletown, RI
- Sayer Regan & Thayer – Litigation Associate
- Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Gallery Business Administrator
- SHP Management Corp – Property Assistant – Festival Field
- Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
- Sonalysts – Instructional Systems Specialist
- Starbucks Barista
- Systems Resource Management – Network Manager/Desktop Support
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- Talbots – Store Manager
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – *** Line Cook – The Chanler ***
- The Home Depot – MERCHANDISING
- The Journey to Hope Health & Healing – Administrative Assistant/Case Manager
- The Mentor Network – Team Lead
- The Newport Experience – Banquet Server
- The Reef – Host
- The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
- Tradesmen International – Ship Fitter
- Transform – Service Technician- Refrigeration & Appliance Repair
- Ulta Beauty – Beauty Advisor
- US Department Of The Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
- Vanderbilt – Hotel Bellman Needed! (Signing Bonus Offered!)
- Waste Management – Helper
- Wyndham Destinations – Maintenance Technician I-Club Wyndham Bay Voyage Resort
- X Corp Solutions – Training Coordinator
- Xtra Mart – Guest Service Associates/Cashiers 2nd and Overnights
