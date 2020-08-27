Style Newport

Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s who’s hiring right now!

All jobs posted within the last seven days and are located within 5 miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital Setting
  4. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  5. Archbeauty Skin care – Front Desk Receptionist
  6. Bank Of America – Small Business Banker
  7. Bar ‘Cino – Servers & Hosts
  8. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
  9. Becket Family of Services – Adult Home Care Providers Needed! ($60K/Client, Tax Free!)
  10. Belle’s at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard – Dishwasher
  11. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cart Retriever Job
  12. Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants
  13. Chilis – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
  14. City Personnel – Clinical Medical Assistant
  15. Codac Behavioral Health – Mental Health Counselor ( 20 hours a week)
  16. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  17. Del’s Lemonade of Newport – Del’s Lemonade
  18. Dunkin’ Donuts – Crew Member/Shift Leader
  19. EBCAP – Youth Career Specialist (EBCAP0741)
  20. Enterprise Holdings – Part Time Car Detailer
  21. Family Service of Rhode Island – Compliance and Program Coordinator, Lucy’s Hearth – 2175
  22. Fogarty Center – Home Health Aide
  23. Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member
  24. Forty 1 North – Maintenance Tech-Hospitality
  25. Garden and Landscapes – Landscape Laborer
  26. Giusto – Server, Bartender, Food Runner, Busser, Barback
  27. Go Wireless – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
  28. Greenstar Commercial Cleaning – Housekeeping
  29. Holiday Inn Express – Front Desk Associate
  30. Hotel Viking – Spa Receptionist
  31. Hunter Douglas – Independent Installer – HDIS
  32. Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Launch Driver
  33. International Manufacturing Services – MECP – Screen Dept
  34. Jackson Hewitt –Tax Preparer – Newport
  35. Janitech – General Cleaner 
  36. JFA Security – 2nd shift security officer
  37. JoS.A.Bank- Retail Store Key Holder
  38. KFS – Community Support Worker
  39. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Supply Chain Analyst
  40. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  41. Lifespan – Receptionist
  42. lululemon – Educator
  43. Malt – Wait Staff/Server Full or Part Time
  44. Mamma Luisa Restaurant – Server/ Wait staff
  45. Maxim Healthcare Group – Administrative Assistant – Part Tme
  46. Miller Scott Holbrook & Jackson – Real Estate Paralegal
  47. Mosaic North America – Mgr, Project II (Project Based)
  48. Motel 6 – Motel House keeper
  49. Navy Exchange Service Command – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
  50. Navy Federal Credit Union – Mortgage Loan Officer – Newport
  51. Netsimco – Security Office Specialist
  52. New England Authentic Eats – Team Member D’Angelo’s
  53. Newport Bay Club & Hotel – Front Desk Clerk
  54. Newport Blues Cafe – Bartender and Server
  55. Newport Chrysler-Doge-Jeep-Ram – Automotive Technicians Needed…$500 SIGNING BONUS!!!
  56. Newport Creamery – Hiring for Multiple Positions at Newport Creamery- Middletown
  57. Newport Hotel Group – Reservation Agent – Busy Call Center
  58. Newport Marriott – Maintenance Technician
  59. Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
  60. Newport Vineyards – Daytime Host/Hostess
  61. Pet Valu – Assistant Store Manager
  62. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  63. Portsmouth School Department – Custodians
  64. Precise Systems – Acquisition Logistician
  65. Quick Services – Administrative Assistant
  66. Ranahan Business consulting – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
  67. Raytheon Missiles & Defense – Material Program Manager
  68. Rent Sons – Odd Jobber – Helping Hand – $14/h + tips
  69. Research and Development Solutions – Program Analyst
  70. RI Parking – Hotel Valet
  71. Rite-Solutions – Computer Systems Analyst
  72. Rogers Corporation – Plant Controller
  73. Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  74. Salve Regina University – Employment Specialist
  75. Santander Global External – Part Time Teller, Middletown, RI
  76. Sayer Regan & Thayer – Litigation Associate
  77. Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Gallery Business Administrator
  78. SHP Management Corp – Property Assistant – Festival Field
  79. Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
  80. Sonalysts – Instructional Systems Specialist
  81. Starbucks Barista
  82. Systems Resource Management – Network Manager/Desktop Support
  83. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  84. Talbots – Store Manager
  85. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – *** Line Cook – The Chanler ***
  86. The Home Depot – MERCHANDISING
  87. The Journey to Hope Health & Healing – Administrative Assistant/Case Manager
  88. The Mentor Network – Team Lead
  89. The Newport Experience – Banquet Server
  90. The Reef – Host
  91. The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
  92. Tradesmen International – Ship Fitter
  93. Transform – Service Technician- Refrigeration & Appliance Repair
  94. Ulta Beauty – Beauty Advisor
  95. US Department Of The Navy – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
  96. Vanderbilt – Hotel Bellman Needed! (Signing Bonus Offered!)
  97. Waste Management – Helper
  98. Wyndham Destinations – Maintenance Technician I-Club Wyndham Bay Voyage Resort 
  99. X Corp Solutions – Training Coordinator
  100. Xtra Mart – Guest Service Associates/Cashiers 2nd and Overnights

