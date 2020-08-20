On the search for a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck as there are currently more than one-hundred job opportunities currently on Aquidneck Island.
- 22 Bowen’s – Food Runners, Hosts and Bussers – 22 Bowen’s
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- AAA Northeast – Branch Sales and Service Representative
- ABC Legal Services – Legal Process Server
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Counter Manager
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- BadDog Painting – Painters
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Resident Specialist
- Banana Republic – Brand Associate
- Bank Newport – Universal Banker – Middletown
- Bar ‘Cino – Servers & Hosts – Bar ‘Cino Newport
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Sales Associate
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Stock Clerk Job
- Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
- Brinker International – Host
- Cape Henry Associates – Instructional Systems Specialist-Newport, RI (Contract Conti…
- Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- Citizen’s Bank – Citizens Teller
- City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Finance
- City Personnel – Medical Secretary Newport
- Clark Boat Yard & Marine Works – General Boat Yard Help
- Classic Cruises of Newport – Assistant Manager for Classic Cruises Newport RI
- Coastal Housing Corporation – Property Accountant/Comptroller
- Dollar Tree – STORE MANAGER
- Dunkin’ Donuts – Team Member
- East Bay Community Action Program – Associate Teacher, Pre-K (EBCAP0711)
- Embrace Home Loans – Direct Loan Officer
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor, Lucy’s Hearth – 2169
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- First Horizon – Teller – Newport
- Forty 1 North – Guest Services
- Gap – Brand Associate
- Giusto – Server and Bartender, Pastry Assistant, Line Cook
- GNC – Part Time Sales Associate
- Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
- Holiday Inn Express – Front Desk Associate
- Home Health and Hospice of Nursing Placement – Certified Homemaker $13-$13.40 per/hr!!
- Homewood Suites by Hilton- Food and Beverage Attendant
- Hotel Viking – Preventative Maintenance Technician
- IHOP – Wait Staff/Server
- Janitech – Office Custodian Cleaning
- Jo’s American Bistro – Greeter
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Langway Auto Group – Parts Advisor
- Lifespan – Receptionist
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Host
- Marriott International –Maintenance – Make Ready Team
- MIKEL – Corporate Controller
- Napa Auto Parts – Parts and Counter Professional
- Navy Exchange Service Command – GUEST SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE/FRONT DESK CLERK
- Netsimco – Jr. Computer Systems Analyst
- New Bedford Yacht Club – Launch Captain / operator
- Newport Hotel Group – Reservation Agent/Call Center
- Newport Lobster Shack – Full Time Job Newport Seafood Kitchen
- Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
- New York Yacht Club –Housekeeping
- Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
- Old Navy – Brand Associate
- On-Time Staffing – General Labor
- Petco – Grooming Salon – Apprentice
- Pink Pineapple – Boutique Sales Associate
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Pleasant Surprise – Sales Associate
- Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
- Ramada Inn by Wyndham – Room Attendant
- Raytheon – Systems Administator
- Red Roof Inn & Suites – Night Auditor/Front Desk Clerk
- Rite-Solutions – System Administrator I
- Robinson C. – Full-time Nanny for 2 Children
- Safe Harbor Marina – Painter
- SAIC – Electrical Engineering Technician II
- Santander Bank – Part-Time Teller, Middletown, RI
- SAS Retail Services – Part-Time Merchandiser SAS
- Scales & Shells – Server & Host
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Sightsailing of Newport – Crew for sailing tours
- Skills for Rhode Island’s Future – Environmental Services Aide- Lifespan
- Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
- Systems Resource Management – Job Code R-0027 Naval Logistician II
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- The Admiralty – Apartment Maintenance Professional
- The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (part-time)
- The Home Depot – Customer Service Associate
- The Wayfinder – Host/Hostess
- The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bartender
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)
- US Department of the Navy – MWR SALES ASSISTANT AHS
- Unknown – Job Positions for Line Cook, Delivery Driver, Pizza Man
- Vacation Newport – Maintenance Technician
- Vanderbilt – Hotel Housekeepers Needed (Se Habla Español)
- Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeping Manager- Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort
- Wyndham Newport Hotel – Hotel Front Desk Agent
- Unknown – Server/Bartender and Line Cook
- Unknown – Skilled Roofers
- Unknown – Carpenters Helper -Apprentice
- Unknown – Newport Sports Gallery
- Unknown – CARPENTER WANTED
