On the search for a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck as there are currently more than one-hundred job opportunities currently on Aquidneck Island.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Food Runners, Hosts and Bussers – 22 Bowen’s
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. AAA Northeast – Branch Sales and Service Representative
  4. ABC Legal Services – Legal Process Server
  5. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Counter Manager
  6. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
  7. Athleta – Brand Associate
  8. BadDog Painting – Painters
  9. Balfour Beatty Investments – Resident Specialist
  10. Banana Republic – Brand Associate
  11. Bank Newport – Universal Banker – Middletown
  12. Bar ‘Cino – Servers & Hosts – Bar ‘Cino Newport
  13. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
  14. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Sales Associate
  15. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Stock Clerk Job
  16. Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
  17. Brinker International – Host
  18. Cape Henry Associates – Instructional Systems Specialist-Newport, RI (Contract Conti…
  19. Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
  20. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  21. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  22. Citizen’s Bank – Citizens Teller
  23. City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Finance
  24. City Personnel – Medical Secretary Newport
  25. Clark Boat Yard & Marine Works – General Boat Yard Help
  26. Classic Cruises of Newport – Assistant Manager for Classic Cruises Newport RI
  27. Coastal Housing Corporation – Property Accountant/Comptroller
  28. Dollar Tree – STORE MANAGER
  29. Dunkin’ Donuts – Team Member
  30. East Bay Community Action Program – Associate Teacher, Pre-K (EBCAP0711)
  31. Embrace Home Loans – Direct Loan Officer
  32. Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor, Lucy’s Hearth – 2169
  33. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  34. First Horizon – Teller – Newport
  35. Forty 1 North – Guest Services
  36. Gap – Brand Associate
  37. Giusto – Server and Bartender, Pastry Assistant, Line Cook
  38. GNC – Part Time Sales Associate
  39. Healthcare Services Group – Laundry Worker
  40. Holiday Inn Express – Front Desk Associate
  41. Home Health and Hospice of Nursing Placement – Certified Homemaker $13-$13.40 per/hr!!
  42. Homewood Suites by Hilton- Food and Beverage Attendant
  43. Hotel Viking – Preventative Maintenance Technician
  44. IHOP – Wait Staff/Server
  45. Janitech – Office Custodian Cleaning
  46. Jo’s American Bistro – Greeter
  47. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  48. Langway Auto Group – Parts Advisor
  49. Lifespan – Receptionist
  50. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Host
  51. Marriott International –Maintenance – Make Ready Team
  52. MIKEL – Corporate Controller
  53. Napa Auto Parts – Parts and Counter Professional
  54. Navy Exchange Service Command – GUEST SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE/FRONT DESK CLERK
  55. Netsimco – Jr. Computer Systems Analyst
  56. New Bedford Yacht Club – Launch Captain / operator
  57. Newport Hotel Group – Reservation Agent/Call Center
  58. Newport Lobster Shack – Full Time Job Newport Seafood Kitchen
  59. Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
  60. New York Yacht Club –Housekeeping
  61. Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
  62. Old Navy – Brand Associate
  63. On-Time Staffing – General Labor
  64. Petco – Grooming Salon – Apprentice
  65. Pink Pineapple – Boutique Sales Associate
  66. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  67. Pleasant Surprise – Sales Associate
  68. Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
  69. Ramada Inn by Wyndham – Room Attendant
  70. Raytheon – Systems Administator
  71. Red Roof Inn & Suites – Night Auditor/Front Desk Clerk
  72. Rite-Solutions – System Administrator I
  73. Robinson C. – Full-time Nanny for 2 Children
  74. Safe Harbor Marina – Painter
  75. SAIC – Electrical Engineering Technician II
  76. Santander Bank – Part-Time Teller, Middletown, RI
  77. SAS Retail Services – Part-Time Merchandiser SAS
  78. Scales & Shells – Server & Host
  79. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  80. SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Personal Lines Account Manager
  81. Sightsailing of Newport – Crew for sailing tours
  82. Skills for Rhode Island’s Future – Environmental Services Aide- Lifespan
  83. Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
  84. Systems Resource Management – Job Code R-0027 Naval Logistician II
  85. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
  86. The Admiralty – Apartment Maintenance Professional
  87. The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (part-time)
  88. The Home Depot – Customer Service Associate
  89. The Wayfinder – Host/Hostess
  90. The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bartender
  91. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)
  92. US Department of the Navy – MWR SALES ASSISTANT AHS
  93. Unknown – Job Positions for Line Cook, Delivery Driver, Pizza Man
  94. Vacation Newport – Maintenance Technician
  95. Vanderbilt – Hotel Housekeepers Needed (Se Habla Español)
  96. Wyndham Destinations – Housekeeping Manager- Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort
  97. Wyndham Newport Hotel – Hotel Front Desk Agent
  98. Unknown – Server/Bartender and Line Cook
  99. Unknown – Skilled Roofers
  100. Unknown – Carpenters Helper -Apprentice
  101. Unknown – Newport Sports Gallery 
  102. Unknown – CARPENTER WANTED 

