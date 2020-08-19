The summer usually brings the Newport Tree Conservancy’s annual Evening of the Arboreta to celebrate Newport’s urban forest and the property owners, institutions and volunteers who are stewarding the trees in our city. Due to Covid-19, NTC has gotten creative and this year will be a little bit different.

For the safety of our community NTC won’t be holding a large gathering but instead, invites you to support their work in a different way. August 21- 28, NTC will hold a unique sale and online auction of some of the very special trees that NTC has grown at the Heritage Tree Center. In addition, there will be an opportunity for an early bird preview and purchase at two small, socially distanced outdoor events with only 25 people. NTC will also hold several small programs to tour the Heritage Tree Center and for the community to learn about the work that NTC is doing on behalf of Newport’s urban forest.

The event will be held at the Tree House, NTC’s greenhouse on the grounds of Rogers High School. This learning and growing space is the center of the Heritage Tree Center, where NTC staff, students and interns are working to preserve the genetic lines of Newport’s historic trees. Inside the Tree House, hundreds of young trees are growing, propagated from seeds and cuttings from some of Newport’s most culturally significant trees. By preserving the genetic lines of Newport’s most venerable trees, NTC aims to ensure that the character of Newport’s urban forest endures for generations to come.

Now is your opportunity to view, bring home and steward a piece of living Newport history. The first generation of these special trees from around the world and right here at home are ready to leave the nursery.

The Newport Tree Conservancy is pleased to offer a series of limited, socially-distanced events to purchase these trees and learn their stories. The events fall over the course of a week.

Tickets are available at www.newporttreeconservancy.org/sth2020

● Exclusive Friday Tree Preview on August 21st (4-6p)- limited to 25 individuals

● Saturday Tree Preview Event on August 22nd (4-6p) – limited to 25 individuals

● Tree House Tour & Sale August 24th and 25th– limited time-slots for pre-reservation

● Tree sale- August 26th and 27th– limited time-slots for pre-reservation

Over 100 individual trees will be available for purchase. A few of the noteworthy specimens on display are:

The Hiroshima Survivor ginkgo- Ginkgo biloba ‘Green Legacy Hiroshima’

Roaches aren’t the only species to outlive an atomic bomb. This particular ginkgo is a seedling collected off of a handful of ginkgo trees that survived the atomic bombing in Hiroshima Japan at the end of WWII. All the survivors, located within a mile from the blast, were seriously burnt but re-sprouted after a few years and still show their scars to this day.

Morton Park sweetgum Liquidambar styraciflua ‘Morton Park’

Welcome, first graduating class of the NTC Heritage Tree Center. This tree is a seedling collected from the large tree already standing in Morton Park when Frederick Law Olmstead designed the park in 1893. A species noted for great fall color and unique corky ridges along its twigs it represents our first release of our own Newport Heritage Trees to come out of the Heritage tree Center at Rogers High School.

Gold Rush dawn redwood Metasequoia glyptostroboides ‘Ogon’

This tree is a selection of the ancient tree known as an extinct species to science before being discovered alive in Chinese monasteries after WWII. Its narrow upright shape and beautiful pale golden yellow foliage makes and attractive contrasting pairing with dark weeping purple fountain beeches

More information about the Newport Tree Conservancy can be found on our website at : www.newporttreeconservancy.org