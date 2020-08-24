On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, National Grid Gas will be conducting required maintenance on the natural gas line on Bellevue Ave between Pelham Street and Memorial Blvd, according to the Newport Police Department.

Southbound traffic will remain normal. Bellevue Ave will be closed northbound beginning at 9 am at Memorial Blvd. Northbound traffic will be detoured westbound on Memorial Blvd to Spring Street and Americas Cup Ave. All homes and businesses will remain accessible.

Police officers will be onsite to facilitate with the flow of traffic.