The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival today announced that it is expanding beyond the mansions this year, joining with several local fine restaurants to offer a diverse series of multi-course lunches and dinners paired with specially chosen wines and cocktails.

These unique dining experiences will be hosted by participating restaurants on select dates from September 17-20, 2020.

According to a press release from The Preservation Society of Newport County, participating establishments include The Grill at 41° North, Diego’s Barrio Cantina & Bodega, Stoneacre Garden, The Reef, Cara Restaurant at The Chanler on Cliff Walk, Midtown Oyster Bar, Nomi Park Restaurant at the Wayfinder Hotel, and Greenvale Vineyards.

- Advertisement -

“As we planned a scaled-down, more intimate version of the Wine & Food Festival this year, we realized it was a perfect opportunity to try something different,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County in the press release, which has hosted the festival in the Newport Mansions every year since 2006. “And at the same time, we hope it encourages food and wine lovers to support our great local restaurants that continue to be such an important part of the Ocean State’s economy and lifestyle.”

The presenting sponsor of the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival Restaurant Program is BankNewport, one of the Preservation Society’s longtime Partners in Preservation.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the Newport Mansions to present this year’s Wine & Food Festival with a special local restaurant program,” said Wendy Kagan, BankNewport Executive Vice President/Director of Employee and Community Engagement in the release. “Supporting the Preservation Society and the hospitality industry during this challenging time is very important to us. Helping to promote restaurant events that recognize their chefs and the festival’s local spirits and wine sponsors maintains the bank’s continued commitment to our community.”

Capacity is limited, so food and wine lovers are urged to make reservations now.

For details including dates, times and how to make reservations for these events, visit the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival Restaurant Program webpage at www.newportmansions.org/events/wine-and-food-festival/restaurant-program.

Festival wine and spirits sponsors participating in the restaurant series include Ca’del Bosco, Santa Margherita, Masi, Chateau d’Esclans, Crimson Wine Group, Rias Baixas, Cointreau, Mount Gay Rum, Herradura Tequila, and Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

Information about other events in the 15th annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is available at NewportMansions.org.