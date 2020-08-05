On Saturday and Sunday, August 22 and 23, Newport Hospital invites the community to a special Art & Gift Sale being held on the hospital’s campus at 20 Powel Avenue. The event will be held outdoors in a tented area from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. All COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be in place, including the wearing of a face mask and adhering to social distancing.

Due to the ongoing health crisis and restrictions on visitation, Newport Hospital’s gift shop has remained closed. As such, the hospital has decided to offer its community an opportunity to purchase its sought-after items in a creative way.

The sale will also feature a variety of paintings and prints, many of recognizable Newport landscapes and landmarks, in addition to specialty gifts and items for the home.

The paintings and prints available reflect a portion of the hospital’s extensive collection of art. Through recent hospital renovations and changes to its physical environment, there is no longer room to display some of the works in the collection. This prompted Newport Hospital to offer a select group of pieces to the community where they can continue to be cherished. All of the art will be offered at community-friendly pricing.

Limited parking will be available for the Art & Gift Sale, and cash, credit card, or check will be accepted. Any proceeds from the sale will go to Newport Hospital.