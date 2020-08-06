Newport, RI – Join the Newport Historical Society for a Civic Conversation to discuss the topic “The Truth in America Today,” on Thursday, September 3, 2020, 5-6:30pm, virtually on Zoom.

Continuing a series of conversations with the public on topics relevant to being an American citizen in 2020, this event will focus on The Truth in America Today. Are we interested in it? Does it exist? Together we will explore questions both big and small. How we think about what authorities say to us and how that information reaches us. How we filter, consume and evaluate news sources and history, and how we deal with cultural and religious differences in thought about the nature of our shared universe. Is there a truth, and who adjudicates it in 2020 America?

We are hoping to assemble a diverse group of perspective-holding individuals to look at what has bound us together and pulled us apart, in history and today. Please bring your ears, your head and your heart to the conversation.

The events are created with the assistance of Jim Ludes and G. Wayne Miller of Salve Regina University Pell Center’s Story in the Public Square, and with the support of the EJMP Fund for Philanthropy, Karen Lloyd, and Diana Pearson.

You must register to attend, as spaces are limited. To RSVP please contact Heather Rockwood at hrockwood@newporthistory.org or call her at 401-846-0813 x110. If there are no spaces left, we can retain your contact information for the next event.

Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp