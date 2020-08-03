Newport, RI – The Newport Historical Society Museum & Shop inside the Brick Market at 127 Thames Street, Newport, RI, is now holding open hours and is available by appointment.

The Museum & Shop will have open hours Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Ring the doorbell to be let in as state regulations only allow a small number of visitors at a time.

If you prefer to be in the Museum & Shop with only those of your group, call to book an appointment outside of those hours, 401-841-8770.

State regulations of staying six feet apart from those not in your “quaranteam” and face masks covering your nose and mouth are required.

The Shop website, www.shopnewporthistory.com is always available online! Shop for items you need to have a fun, Newport summer. Contactless pickup and shipping available. Follow @ShopNewportHistory on Instagram for deals and ideas.