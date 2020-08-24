Source: Newport Art Museum

The Hope Tree Art Exhibition is an exhibition of artworks made by and for the North End communities, that is on view in Miantonomi Park from August 15 – October 15, 2020. The Arts & Culture Working Group of the Newport Health Equity Zone invited individuals, families, groups and organizations who are based, live or work in the North End to participate by creating an artwork to be on display in the Park this summer and fall. Materials were provided at no cost to participants thanks to support from Newport Solar, True Value One Stop Building Supply Center in Newport, Newport Hardware, and the Newport Art Museum.



This temporary public art exhibition, now in its third year, seeks to celebrate the strength, diversity, hopes and voices of the North End neighborhood. This year, Hope Tree makers selected an affirming word to use as the theme for their artwork, which was painted on canvas by local Newport Public Art muralist Jy-Tique Harris. Participants then embellished their canvas with related stories, images, poems, and decorations. The resulting original artworks are displayed wrapped around large tree trunks in Miantonomi Park for all visitors to enjoy.

Exhibition Artists: HOPE: Dianne Ford and family

PRIDE: Daniel Cano and Sean O’Connor for Newport Out

POWER: Taryn Mazza and family for Newport Public Art

JUSTICE: Latisha Michel, Rex LeBeau, Natalie Harris and Jean Reisman for the Newport Health Equity Zone

LOVE: Breeyanna King and family

HUMANITY: Lisa Kerr, Nycole Matthews, Chris Gross for College Unbound Aquidneck Island

SOLIDARITY: Cara Willi and family

ARTS: Nancy McAuliffe, Harle Tinney and Susan Woythaler for The Newport County Arts & Cultural Alliance

JOY: Melissa Seitz and clients for Looking Upwards

VOICE: Laura Berry and clients for Creative Communities Collaborative

LEGACY: Jy-Tique Harris

EQUALITY: Deborah James L. Maher Center

Lettering on all canvases was created by muralist Jy-Tique Harris The exhibition opened August 15, 2020. Due to the Park’s COVID restrictions, no large public gathering or celebration is possible, but the artwork will be on display until October 15, 2020. The Hope Tree Art Exhibition is an initiative of the Newport Health Equity Zone’s Arts & Culture Working Group and the Newport Art Museum The Newport Health Equity Zone Arts & Culture Working Group of members represent:The Newport Health Equity ZoneNewport Art MuseumFabNewportNewport County Youth Chorus/Aquidneck SingersArts and Cultural Alliance of Newport CountyNewport Art HouseCommon Fence MusicNewport Public SchoolsNewport String ProjectCollege UnboundBoys and Girls Club of Newport CountyNewport Public ArtNewport Restoration FoundationLooking Upwards/Creative Communities Collaborative/Downtown Designs

About Jy-Tique Harris

Jy-Tique Harris (Omega_Artt) is a local spray paint artist and muralist, and an active member of Newport Public Art. His vibrant mural work can be seen in various locations around Newport including an epic seascape on the corner of River Lane and Marlborough Street in downtown Newport.

About the Newport Health Equity Zone

The Newport Health Equity Zone is a city-wide coalition mobilizing residents and resources of the Broadway and North End neighborhoods to make Newport a place where everyone can thrive.

About the HEZ Arts & Culture Working Group

The HEZ Arts and Culture working group strives to increase the HEZ community’s engagement and participation with the arts and help facilitate creative and professional opportunities for residents.

About the Newport Art Museum

The Newport Art Museum was founded in 1912 on the belief that art is a civilizing influence and an essential component to creating vibrant communities. Newport Art Museum offers a broad variety of offerings and activities to visitors, including exhibitions of contemporary art, artworks from its own permanent collection, a Museum School with studio classes, workshops, and camps, and Art trips, talks, and other programming, all on its beautiful 3-acre campus on Bellevue Avenue in Newport, RI.