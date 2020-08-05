Newport, RI – Awful awful news for Newport Creamery fans.

The Newport Creamery located at 181 Bellevue Avenue in Newport has closed for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19.

A sign placed on the window states; “Due to the pandemic this location will be closed until further notice. Please visit our location at 208 West Main Road in Middletown open daily from 7 am -11 pm. We apologize for the inconvenience.

On Wednesday morning, the company confirmed the news with What’sUpNewp saying that the location is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 and that they plan on opening it back up next spring.

Newport Creamery also has locations in Barrington, Coventry, Cranston, Greenville, Middletown, North Kingstown, Providence, Warwick, Fall River, MA, and Seekonk, MA.