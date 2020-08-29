If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

Newport, RI – Here’s a round-up of the scheduled road and lane closures throughout Newport County during the week ahead.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

The following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of August 29 – September 4, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

No Closures at this Time.

Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for a full listing of statewide lane closures.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

The following road and lane closure notices from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) are effective for the week of August 30 – September 5. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

!!!! PLEASE NOTE: THE SPEED LIMIT ON THE NEWPORT PELL BRIDGE !!!!

!!!! HAS BEEN LOWERED TO 25 MPH !!!!

NPB Roadway Deck Rehabilitation Project

For the period from early June 2020 through late August 2020 there will be work taking place 24 hours a day with a Permanent Lane Closure in the Westbound (heading from Newport to Jamestown) Passing

Lane between spans 2E to 22E. During the first 2 weeks of June 2020, there will be a transition from the prior phase of the project in the Eastbound Travel lane to the Westbound Passing Lane and traffic

patterns may vary. Upon completion of the transition, lanes of travel Eastbound and Westbound may alternate to allow 2 lanes into Newport during morning rush hour (6am to 9am) and 2 lanes out of Newport

during afternoon rush hour (3pm to 6pm). At all other times the contractor may utilize one other lane which would leave one lane of traffic open in each direction. Modifications may be made due to weather and traffic conditions.

Overnight:

Eastbound and Westbound Open Road Tolling (ORT) and Billed by Mail Lanes Only- Daily- 11 pm to 7 am



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 8/31 to 9/4- 6 am to 4 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no Lane Closures scheduled on the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no Lane Closures scheduled on the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no Lane Closures scheduled on the Sakonnet River Bridge.



The schedule is subject to change. Please visit our Real Time Traffic Updates page at http://www.ritba.org/travel-alerts or follow us on Twitter @RIEZPASS for the most current information