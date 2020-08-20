Here’s a look at what will be on the docket for Newport City Council when they host their next Regular Council Meeting virtually at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, August 26th
CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING AUGUST 26, 2020
THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS 43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on August 26, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) or 1-877-853-5247 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337 https://zoom.us/j/97895088337 Password: 658513 PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.
1.
CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
a.
Minutes of the Council Meetings held June 10, 2020 and July 8, 2020 (Approve)
Communication from Hilary B., re: Requesting permission to create a Say Their Names Memorial at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)- Continued from August 12, 2020 LICENSES AND PERMITS
Suggested Action: Laura C. Swistak City Clerk – (08/19/20) The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” Docket of the Special Council Meeting August 26, 2020 Page 2
