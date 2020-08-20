Here’s a look at what will be on the docket for Newport City Council when they host their next Regular Council Meeting virtually at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, August 26th

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING

AUGUST 26, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on August 26, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) or 1-877-853-5247 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337 https://zoom.us/j/97895088337 Password: 658513

Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the Council Meetings held June 10, 2020 and July 8, 2020 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1) SCL Interiors, d/b/a Designer Overstock Sale, 181 Bellevue Ave.; August 28, 29 and 30, 2020

2) Bike to the Beach, Inc., d/b/a Bike to the Beach- New England, streets of Newport (route attached); September 5, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

3) IYRS School of Technology & Trades, d/b/a 41st Annual Newport Classic Yacht Regatta, Newport Harbor/Narragansett Bay; September 6, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

4) newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Drive in Documentary Film Screening, 150 Admiral Kalbfus Rd. parking lot; September 10, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

5) Kim Fuller, d/b/a Born to Rise Women’s Story Festival, Parking Lot, 150 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.; September 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

c. 2020 Holiday Selling Licenses, New

1. Prime Comms Retail, LLC, d/b/a AT & T Authorized Retailer #9303, 163 Connell Highway

2. Christie & Sisters & Friends, An Artisans Place, LLC d/b/a Christie & Sisters & Friends, An Artisans Place, 7 Christies Landing

3. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc., d/b/a Dollar Tree #08526, 199 Connell Highway #14

4. Hammetts Wharf LLC, d/b/a Hammetts Hotel, 4 Commercial Wharf

5. Seashells in Bloom, LLC, d/b/a Saltwater Living, 33 Bannister Wharf

6. Seashells in Bloom, LLC, d/b/a Seashells In Bloom, 33A Bannisters Wharf

7. Seawater Enterprises, Inc., d/b/a The Narragansett Ltd., 15 Bowen’s Wharf

8. House of Wald, LLC, d/b/a Wald & Sea, 105 Spring St.

d. Pawn Broker License, Renewal, Fall River Pawn Brokers, 128 Broadway

e. Tattoo License, Renewal, Ghiana Marinosci, Sitting Bull Tattoo, 136 Thames St.

f. Waste Hauler License, Renewal, Lawrence Waste Services, 49 Alder St., Medway, MA

g. Communication from Lola Herrera-Ximenez, re: Resignation from the Aquidneck Island Planning Commission (Receive with regret)

h. Communication from Hilary B., re: Requesting permission to create a Say Their Names Memorial at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)- Continued from August 12, 2020 LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Aquidneck Community Table, d/b/a Aquidneck Growers Market, Pell Elementary School parking areas, Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon from August 29, 2020 through October 31, 2020

3. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoors), L & B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre, 151 Swinburne Row, to have entertainment Sunday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Second Hearing)

4. Amending Chapter 10.24.030 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Special parking limits during certain hours on certain streets” (Second Reading)

10.24.030 COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

5. Communication from Turner C. Scott, re: Denial of Alteration (excavation) Permit Application, Newport Country Club, 264 and 280 Harrison Ave.

NCC COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

6. Memo from the City Manager: Recommendations on Short-Term Traffic Solutions- Continued from August 12, 2020

7. Action Item #5943/20 – RE: Award of Bid #NPS21-003 – Newport Public Schools – Boiler Control Systems (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. 2020 Class A Liquor Sunday Selling Renewals:

a) Newport Wine Cellar, LLC, d/b/a Newport Wine Cellar, 5 Merton Rd.

2. Communication from Rui Reis, Unity 3, LLC, re: Status update regarding Class BL alcoholic beverage license

3. Communication from Turner C. Scott, Esq., on behalf of Rhumbline, LLC, re: Status of Class BV alcoholic beverage license

4. Communication from Jeremiah C. Lynch, III, Esq. on behalf of 8-10 Broadway Newport, LLC, re: Status of Class BV alcoholic beverage license

ADJOURN

COVID 19 Status Update

