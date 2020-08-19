The firm of Narragansett Engineering Inc. has been contracted by the Navy to perform a boundary survey of Naval Station Newport and its supporting properties.

Cornelia Mueller, Community Planning Liaison Officer for Naval Station Newport, told What’s Up Newp on Wednesday that in the coming months, starting in August of 2020 thru August 2021, the firm of Narragansett Engineering and its contractors may be working in your neighborhood. Narragansett Engineering will locate physical features and common property corners with your property and Navy property.

At this time, the Navy is requesting permission to allow the survey crews to enter your property to perform these land surveys and locate property corners.

Mueller asks that residents please share this news with your neighbors. If you have any questions or concerns about your property, contact Cornelia Mueller, Community Planning Liaison Officer, Naval Station Newport – 401-330-6355; cornelia.mueller@navy.mil.