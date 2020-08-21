The following was submitted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Newport County Branch;

“On the last Sunday in August, since 1967, the Newport County Branch-NAACP hosts the Black Regiment Monument Commemoration Ceremony in honor of the men from the First Rhode Island Regiment – the Black Regiment- who fought so valiantly in the the “Battle of Rhode Island” in the American Revolutionary War. At that time, the British occupied Newport and were seeking to take command of the entire Aquidneck Island. On August 29, 1778, the Black Regiment won a decisive victory for the American forces at Turkey or Quaker Hill, now known as Patriots Park, in Portsmouth, RI.

It is with regret, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the general public, public officials and Newport County Branch members and supporters that I am announcing the indefinite postponement of this year’s event that was scheduled for August 30, 2020.

I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the community for all of your past support of the Newport County Branch and our many events and activities. We really appreciate it. We continue to work hard and diligently for equality and justice for all”.

Most sincerely,

James I. Winters

President