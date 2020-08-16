The Rhode Island State Police this afternoon released details regarding a traffic fatality on Block Island that happened earlier today.

This is the second fatal crash on Block Island in less than a week. A 16-year-old died in a car crash on Sunday, August 9th.

According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 2:20 pm today, a moped and an SUV were involved in a head-on collision on Spring Street at Whale Swamp Road. The driver of the moped died as a result of the crash. He has been identified as Corey M. Sanville, age 22 of Cranston, Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

A 22 year-old female passenger on the moped sustained non life-threatening injuries and was flown to Rhode Island hospital. Both occupants of the moped were wearing helmets. The driver of the SUV was uninjured and is not being identified at this time.

No charges are expected, but the crash remains under investigation by the Rhode Island State Police and New Shoreham Police Department