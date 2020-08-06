Mayflower II was scheduled to depart New Bedford’s State Pier on Thursday morning, August 6, for a planned port visit to Newport’s Fort Adams State Park. The ship was originally scheduled to stay in Newport until Saturday, August 8th.

Due to Governor Baker’s recent change to the restrictions on travel to states including Rhode Island, Plimoth Plantation this evening announced that they have decided out of an abundance of caution to keep Mayflower in New Bedford, where the ship was recently moved for greater protection from Tropical Storm Isaias, until Saturday, August 8 when the ship will make its way to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Mayflower is still scheduled to arrive home to Plymouth Harbor in the afternoon on August 10. Details of the remainder of the ship’s homecoming voyage, including anticipated time through the Cape Cod Canal, will be released on the morning of August 6. If weather permits, Mayflower will continue sea trials in Buzzards Bay on August 6 and possibly August 7, accompanied by the tugboat Jaguar, operated by Fairhaven’s Mitchell Towing.