Newport School Committee will host a special meeting at 5 pm on Monday, August 31st to discuss the approval of the Superintendent’s Contract. The School Committee may convene in Executive Session and then return to open session for disclosure of Executive Session Votes and Disposition of Minutes.

This is A What’s Up Newp broadcast. Telephone access is available to the meeting by calling 415-799-1861PIN: 901 905 206#