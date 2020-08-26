Newport City Council will host a virtual Council Meeting this evening at 6:30 pm. Recommendations on Short-Term Traffic Solution, an ordinance on Special parking limits during certain hours on certain streets, and a wide variety of special event licenses are among the items on the agenda.

The full agenda can be viewed here – https://bit.ly/3lejLme

This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast. To participate in the official meeting follow these instructions;

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) or 1-877-853-5247 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337 https://zoom.us/j/97895088337 Password: 658513