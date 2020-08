If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

Governor Gina Raimondo will host a press briefing today at 1 pm to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. Today is the big day that we expect to learn in which direction schools will go this fall.

Watch live below or on our Facebook Page.