If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

Dylan Conley, Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 2, will join What’s Up Newp at 12 pm on Tuesday, September 1st to chat about his campaign and to answer and address a set of questions — about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, race relations, and more.

Conley will face off against Congressman Jim Langevin in the statewide primary on September 8th.