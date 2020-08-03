Pachaug Trail - "Welcome to Rhode Island sign" at Beach Pond, Hope Valley, RI | This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.

Rhode Island began implementing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Rhode Island from any state with 5% or greater positivity rate on June 30th.

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the states listed below with a positivity rate of COVID-19 greater than 5%, you will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Rhode Island, or produce proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) says that positivity rates are calculated using the average daily positivity rate for the last seven days.

As an exception, people will not have to quarantine if they have had a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours. (If someone is tested after arriving in Rhode Island and gets a negative result, that person can stop quarantining.)

RIDOH will update the list of states with a positivity rate of COVID-19 greater than 5% every Monday by noon. The state uses data from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine to create their list. Johns Hopkins updates their list daily.

Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

According to RIDOH, these self-quarantining and testing requirements do not apply to public health, public safety or healthcare workers, people traveling for medical treatment, to attend a funeral or memorial services, to obtain necessities such as groceries, gas or medication, to drop off or pick up children from daycare, summer camps, or to anyone who must work on their boats. 

RIDOH recommends that people get tested for COVID-19 in their home state, if possible. People visiting Rhode Island from out-of-state can find a place for asymptomatic testing in the list below.  

The individual being tested or their insurance would be billed for the testing. Rhode Island is not offering free testing to out-of-state travelers at this time. 

If you receive a test after arriving in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for 14 days for symptoms, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines.

Testing Sites for Out-of-State Travelers who don’t have COVID-19 Symptoms

LocationAddressHours of OperationPhoneLanguages Spoken
Atmed Urgent Care1524 Atwood Ave. Suite 122 Johnston, RI 02919Monday – Friday 8 AM – 9 PM Saturday 8 AM – 8 PM Sunday 9 AM – 8 PM 401-273-9400ENGLISH SPANISH
Atmed Urgent Care5750 Post Rd.  East Greenwich, RI 02818Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8 PM Saturday – Sunday 9 AM – 5 PM 401-398-8760ENGLISH SPANISH
Bristol County Medical Center1180 Hope St. Bristol, RI 02809Monday – Friday 12 PM – 5 PM401-253-8900ENGLISH PORTUGUESE SPANISH
East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP)100 Bullocks Point Ave. Riverside, RI 02915Tuesday – Friday 9 AM -12 PM401-437-1008ENGLISH SPANISH PORTUGUESE OTHER INTERPRETATION SERVICES AVAILABLE
East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP)1 John H. Chafee Blvd. Newport, RI 02840Tuesday – Friday 9 AM -12 PM401-848-2160ENGLISH SPANISH PORTUGUESE OTHER INTERPRETATION  SERVICES AVAILABLE
Ocean State Urgent Care1131 Warwick Ave. Warwick, RI 02888Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8 PM Saturday – Sunday 9 AM – 2 PM 401-287-4440ENGLISH
Ocean State Urgent Care2140 Mendon Rd. Cumberland, RI 02864Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8 PM Saturday – Sunday 8 AM – 5 PM401-642-2072ENGLISH
Ocean State Urgent Care400 Putnam Pike  Smithfield, RI 02917Monday – Friday 7 AM – 9 PM Saturday – Sunday 8 AM – 8 PM 401-757-6160ENGLISH
Ocean State Urgent Care67 Valley Rd.  Middletown, RI 02842Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8 PM Saturday – Sunday 9 AM – 2 PM401-847-4950ENGLISH
Ocean State Urgent Care1195 N Main St. Providence, RI 02904Monday – Friday 9 AM – 8 PM Saturday – Sunday 9 AM – 4 PM401-861-3782ENGLISH PORTUGUESE
South County Health Express Care East Greenwich3461 S County Trl. East Greenwich, RI 02818Monday – Friday 8 AM – 6 PM Saturday 8 AM – 4 PM Sunday  8 AM – 2 PM401-471-6740ENGLISH SPANISH OTHER INTERPRETATION SERVICES AVAILABLE
South County Health Express Care Westerly268 Post Rd. Westerly, RI 02891Monday – Friday 8 AM – 6 PM Saturday – Sunday 8 AM – 4 PM401-604-2500ENGLISH SPANISH OTHER INTERPRETATION SERVICES AVAILABLE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR