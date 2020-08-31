If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

In an update of the Rhode Island developmental disabilities system the state budget director has asked all Rhode Island’s state’s department heads to figure out how to cut spending by 15 percent in their respective department. And, meanwhile hundreds of families struggle to care for family members facing intellectual and developmental challenges with little if any outside help, thanks to COVID-19 and rigid funding rules. In my opinion this budget request is unconscionable … and, I ask them to look elsewhere.

Please vote for me on Tuesday September 8th to put me in office to stop this carnage

Chris Semonelli

Rhode Island state District 72 Representative Candidate