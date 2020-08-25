The Alliance for a Livable Newport Executive Board has submitted the following Letter To The Editor

As it has since 2008, The Alliance for a Livable Newport is serving to provide Newport voters comprehensive information about the upcoming elections.

This year is no different – only more challenging, given that there are 19 candidates for the Newport City Council and 10 candidates for the Newport School Committee, undoubtedly reflective of the extraordinary issues now facing our city and schools. ALN applauds Incumbents running for reelection and the many new candidates who’ve taken the time and energy to throw their hats into the ring in a desire and commitment to serve our city.

To assist Newport voters, the Alliance for a Livable Newport asked challenging questions of the 12 At Large candidates and three 3rd Ward candidates vying for the Newport City Council Primary election. (The four candidates competing for the 1st and 2nd Ward seats in the General Election on November 3 have been asked the same questions.)

ALN is gratified that all 19 City Council candidates took the time to craft their responses which can now be found at NewportAlliance.org.

With a Primary election for City Council just weeks away on September 8, it’s time we all get to better know the candidates, renew acquaintances with current office holders and take time to familiarize ourselves with the positions each candidate holds on critical issues affecting the future of Newport.

The Primary election on September 8 will choose eight At Large council candidates and two 3rd Ward candidates will run in the General Election on November 3.

Each of these Council candidates has also been interviewed in depth by What’s Up Newport.

For complete information on voting go to https://www.cityofnewport.com/en-us/city-hall/departments/canvassing

As has been said, if we don’t vote, we not only ignore history but give away our future.

Thank you,

The Alliance for a Livable Newport Executive Board