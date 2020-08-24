Enough is enough …



The buck stops with my election!



Isn’t it time that Portsmouth gets the new East Main Road it so rightfully deserves?



Discussions and scant resolution and investments go back to the seventies, or huge investments in design, but no actual resulting construction, and many, many empty years of construction promises.



They only thing starving with the new design is Portsmouth and Middletown, for the fair and viable solution they so well and have long deserved. A new East main road design will be my number one priority in Portsmouth when I get in office.



Please vote for me September 8th.

Chris Semonelli Rhode Island District District 72

Candidate