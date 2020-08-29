If What’s Up Newp helps you feel more connected to Newport County, become a supporter today! Our newsroom is powered by reader support. Your 💰 support = ❤️

Jamestown, RI – Lady May, the 151-foot superyacht where former Trump campaign chairman and advisor Steve Bannon was recently arrested aboard, has been spotted off of Conanicut Island on Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, August 21st, the U.S. Coast Guard, special agents from the United States attorney’s office in Manhattan and federal postal inspectors boarded the ship while it was off the coast of Westbrook, Connecticut and arrested Bannon on fraud charges.

Bannon at the time was reportedly on board with the superyacht’s owner Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese billionaire. Wengui was not arrested. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to charges and was later released on $5 million bail.

Lady May is currently listed for sale for $27.9 million.