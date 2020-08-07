As you know by now, the Newport Jazz Festival will not be happening this weekend. However, the Festival does have some great programming on tap.

On Saturday and Sunday, check out amazing sets from the Newport Jazz archives. Be sure to tune in on Saturday August 8 (7PM -11PM ET) and Sunday August 9 (2PM – 6PM ET) via newportjazz.org, WBGO, and WEXT. Check the schedule below for details.

Sunday night, “Jazz Together” with Christian McBride and special guests for a special presentation at 7PM ET on the Newport Jazz Facebook page.