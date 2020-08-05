Jamestown, RI – The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) this week announced that they will host ENSEMBLE / PARALLAX “Emergence: Inspiration Alone, Together,” a socially-distanced live music event, on Saturday, August 15th.

Treat yourself to an extraordinary live music experience in the Jamestown Arts Center’s open-air gallery. Choose from a schedule of eight, 30-minute performances by the renowned professional musicians of ENSEMBLE / PARALLAX and guest artists CHANTaSONIC, a groove-centered duo exploring the art of chanting through bass, percussion, vocals, and loops. Musical performances will be accompanied by video art by award-winning multimedia artists from around the globe.

Performances include timeless classical pieces spanning the Baroque to Contemporary periods, including new works composed during social isolation, as well as jazz and world music, all accompanied by video art by Francesca Bonci, Ionee Waterhouse, Maura McDonnell, and David Webber.

Just 16 audience members will enjoy each performance in an expansive 40’ x 45’ gallery space, with seating in socially-distanced household groupings. Artworks from Molly Kaderka and Kit Howland’s exhibition, A Mythic Pause, will be on display. Guests are invited to explore an ephemeral public art labyrinth prior to their reserved seating time.



ENSEMBLE / PARALLAX, A Contemporary Music & Multimedia Consort

Peyman Farzinpour, Artistic Director & Conductor



Emil Altschuler, Violin + Nara Shahbazyan, Cello

Performing solo and duet; classical, Baroque, and contemporary composition



Catherine Weinfield, Oboe + Michael Weinfield-Zell, Percussion

Presenting a lively duet with oboe and marimba



Special Guest Artists CHANTaSONIC

A groove-centered duo exploring the art of chanting through bass, percussion, vocals, and loops

PERFORMANCE START TIMES:

4:00pm: CHANTaSONIC

4:40pm: CHANTaSONIC

5:30pm: Catherine Weinfield, Oboe + Michael Weinfield-Zell, Percussion

6:10pm: Catherine Weinfield, Oboe + Michael Weinfield-Zell, Percussion

6:50pm: Catherine Weinfield, Oboe + Michael Weinfield-Zell, Percussion

7:50pm: Emil Altschuler, Violin + Nara Shahbazyan, Cello

8:30pm: Emil Altschuler, Violin + Nara Shahbazyan, Cello

9:10pm: Emil Altschuler, Violin + Nara Shahbazyan, Cello

Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

ABOUT ENSEMBLE / PARALLAX:

Awarded “Ensemble of the Year” in Rhode Island in its inaugural season in 2015, ENSEMBLE / PARALLAX is a music and multimedia consort based in New England that performs 20th century masterworks alongside 21st century, avant-garde music in the European aesthetic ranging from composers such as Schoenberg, Dallapiccola, and Boulez to Hosokawa, Haas, Francesconi, Nono, Sciarrino, Berio, Grisey, Furrer, Feldman, Vanoni, Ortiz, Manzoni, and its Artistic Director, Farzinpour, alongside multimedia and video art in collaboration with award-winning artists from around the world. In only five seasons, E/P has commissioned and premiered over two-dozen compositions and multimedia pieces, as well as numerous U.S. and regional premieres of compositions. Moreover, E/P is the only ensemble in the world that commissions and performs a new multimedia work alongside every single piece of music it performs!



TICKETS, RESERVATIONS + PAYMENT: To reserve your $25 timed-entry ticket, please email your contact information and preferred performance time(s) to: membership@jamestownartcenter.org. Once availability has been confirmed, you will receive a link to finalize payment. Ticket purchases not only support local working musicians and the JAC, but also gifts complimentary admissions back to community members to ensure access to all.



ENSEMBLE / PARALLAX Live Music Performance – At A Glance

WHAT: Socially-distanced Live Music Event at the JAC

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown RI 02835

WHEN: Saturday, August 15th

PERFORMANCE START TIMES: 4:00pm, 4:40pm, 5:30pm, 6:10pm, 6:50pm, 7:50pm, 8:30 and 9:10pm.

TICKETS: $25 per person

RESERVATIONS: email membership@jamestownartcenter.org for reservations + payment

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre and dance performances, film screenings, JAC talks and concerts, and provides art and design educational programs for people of all ages. Housed in a former boat repair shop, the JAC was awarded Best Gallery in Newport County by the Best of Rhode Island 2017 & 2018 readers’ polls. Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, 10 Thousand Small Businesses, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, The Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub, for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas and innovation flourish.

The mission of the Jamestown Arts Center is to engage, enrich and inspire our community through extraordinary arts and educational experiences.